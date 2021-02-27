Barely 12 hours after Niger state was thrown into jubilation over the return of the abducted students of the Government Science College, Kagara, bandits have struck the district again, killing four people and abducting 25 others.

It was gathered that the attacks were in Madaka, Karaku, Sambuga and Yakila which are all in Kagara district of Rafi Local Government Area of the state.

A source who spoke with newsmen said the bandits abducted seven women including two nursing mothers in Gidan Wamban Karaku while in Madaka, they kidnapped the Imam of Rubo village.

Four people, it was gathered, were killed in Karuku while an unspecified number of cows were rustled during the attacks.

At as press time, the Niger State Police Command is yet to release a statement concerning the development neither have the bandits made contact with the families of those abducted.

It would be recalled that the bandits stormed the school in Kagara, Rafi Local Government Area of the state and abducted 27 students and other staff members and their families on February 17, 2021.

The gunmen were said to be putting on military uniforms when they stormed the school in the early hours of the morning.

Prior to the release of the abductees, negotiations had been going on, however, hitches were encountered.

Like this: Like Loading...