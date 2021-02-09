An inlaw to Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State, Chukwu Betherand, has been arrested and paraded as a kidnapper in Abuja, EParliament is reporting.

The arrest and parade of Betherand more popularly known as ‘Fish’ who is the younger brother to Ebonyi first lady, Rachel Umahi, reportedly came as a rude shock to the Ebonyi first family as they are beyond devastated at the unfortunate news.

The alleged kidnappers according to the Police, made use of the Ebonyi State Governor’s lodge in highbrow Maitama area of the Federal Capital Territory, as a hide out where their kidnapped victims were kept.

The suspects who were arrested on February 6, 2021 by the police are: Frank Uzor, 26; Nweke Uche, 19; Chester Uzor, 25; Chukwu Betherand, 27; Chukwu Samuel 25, and Kelechi Ngene.

They were allegedly arrested at the point of collecting ransom from a relative of their victim. The FCT police operatives announced they have have succeeded in rescuing three of the victims of the alleged kidnap suspects.

