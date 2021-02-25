Barely 24 hours after four gallant police officers were gunned down at a checkpoint in Anambra State, residents of Akai Effa, a suburb of Calabar have begun deserting the area after the bodies of four other slain policemen were discovered in the area on Thursday morning.

According to reports, the police team, based on due intelligence, went to the area to accost some hoodlums suspected to be kidnappers at about 12 midnight, however, the assailants gunned them down.

It was gathered that the bodies of the slain policemen had been moved to the morgue and as of the time of filing this report, the area appeared desolate as residents simply locked their doors and fled the area to avoid being caught up in ‘police revenge’.

A resident simply identified as Ita told Vanguard that they heard gunshots between 12 and 1 pm.

“How could they have come at such time of the night to accost armed kidnappers without putting on bulletproof vests and informing police units around the area? he asked.

“All of a sudden we heard loud gunshots and after some time everywhere went quiet’.

He said the kidnappers may have been tipped off on the coming of the team and mounted an ambush to attack the policemen.

The Cross River State Police Command is yet to release a statement concerning the development.

Like this: Like Loading...