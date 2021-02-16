A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniels, has finally joined the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC.

Being a top member of the PDP, he led the campaign team of the party’s presidential candidate in the 2019 general elections, Abubakar Atiku.

Daniels is expected to pick up the membership card of APC before the registration of new members closes today.

Daniels in a statement, apologised to the PDP for the short notice, adding that his support for his state governor, Dapo Abiodun, was a pointer.

Otunba Daniel said it was necessary to brief the house before the news goes viral.

The statement read, “Dear Friends & Colleagues, pardon my short notice in informing you of my route to the APC which as you might have suspected started with my supporting Governor Dapo Abiodun during the last election.

“I have since experienced an avalanche of encouragement to come on board. “However in the last 48 hours, things took a dizzying speed with the decision of the APC National Chairmans request to visit me at Asoludero on Wednesday with about 3 Governors.

“While planning for the visit, Governor Abiodun also decided to visit me later today with another set of Governors later today. It, therefore, means that I have finally been ‘captured’.”

“I thought I should quickly brief the house before the news goes viral. Thanks for your understanding OTUNBA GBENGA DANIELS.”

Vanguard reports that Daniels will meet with the chairman of the caretaker committee of the APC and governor of Yobe State Mai Mala Buni on Wednesday.

Other governors who may pay a visit include governors Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State, Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State and Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa State.

