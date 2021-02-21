Also arrested were Ijeoma Igboanusi and Lasbrey Okafor-Anyanwu.

Igboanusi was the deputy chief of staff (Domestics) while Okafor-Anyanwu was the Commissioner for Transportation in Okorocha’s government.

was arrested after unsealing Spring Palm Estate belonging to his wife, Nkechi.

OkorochaThe ex-governor who now represents Imo West at the Senate had gone to the estate with his supporters, policemen, soldiers and personnel of National Security and Civil Defense Corps and ordered the unsealing of the estate.

Government officials had mobilised to the estate, leading to a free-for-all as many were reportedly injured while some cars were damaged.

‌A police source who confided in our correspondent said that the former governor had been arrested.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, who confirmed Okorocha’s arrest said he will be arraigned tomorrow (Monday).

Details later……..