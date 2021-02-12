Breaking News

Just in: Police storm Lekki toll gate ahead of planned protest

Lekki
Ahead of the planned #OccupyLekkiTollgate protest, the Lagos State Police Command has dispatched teams of operatives to the Lekki corridor.

This development was confirmed by the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the State Police Command.

The RRS in a tweet on Friday said, “CSP Yinka Egbeyemi is presently leading a team of police officers on a show of force to Lekki Toll Gate (Admiralty Plaza) Obalende, Ikoyi, Jakande Roundabout, and other areas in Eti Osa.”

According to the Police department, this was part of efforts to deter crime as well as boost the morale of his officers in the areas.

The call for Saturday’s protest came hours after the Justice Doris Okwubi-led panel handed over the toll gate to the Lekki Concession Company (LCC) for repairs and insurance claims.

While five members of the panel agreed to the reopening, four others including the youth representatives objected. This development led to one of the panellists, Rinu Oduala resigning, citing alleged cover-up.

While planning was going on for the #OccupyLekkiTollgate protest, another group of protester emerged, however, in defence of the state.

The new protest group argued that the state cannot deal with losing more infrastructure which might occur if the #OccupyLekkiTollgate protest occurs.

 

