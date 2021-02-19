The top bandits commander, Dogo Gide during his speech had lambasted Governor Nasir El-Rufai for his stand against dialogue and threatened the people of Kaduna state but Sheikh Gumi was quick to interrupt him and assured him that all the governors of the North West are now in agreement that the Fulani herdsmen have been forgotten by governments for many years and that they will henceforth work towards giving the herdsmen special attention.

The SSG of Niger State also delivered the message of Governor Bello to them and assured them about his government’s sincerity and commitment to address their concerns and grievances. He took note of their demands and grievances and promised to convey same to Governor Bello as soon as he arrives Minna for immediate consideration while Sheikh Gumi on his part will monitor progress of implementation before the federal government steps in.

On his part, Sheikh Gumi took time to preach to them about forgiveness, peace and dialogue in Islam. He told them that in Islam there is no justification at all for reprisal attacks, killings, kidnappings and rape. He admonished them about alcohol and drug consumption or taking the laws into their own hands. He assured them that he will not deceive them and urged them not to disappoint him.

distributed Islamic books to them and hundreds of wrappers for their wives. The items were contributed by the foundation under him.

Apparently satisfied with the sincerity of Sheikh Gumi, the leader of the bandits, Dogo Gide assured him that he will not be disappointed and that on their part, they will do everything possible to maintain peace and give reasonable time pending when they are convinced about what government will do. They complained of what they called the excesses of local vigilantes popularly called Yan Sa Kai and how according to them, they have been killing innocent Fulanis and warned that if Fulanis are not allowed to move freely without threat and molestation there won’t be an end to banditry and kidnappings in the entire north.



They took Sheikh Gumi to a settlement of about 1500 people and lamented how military bombardments destroyed the entire community, razed all the houses, killed and dumped bodies of the inhabitants in about three wells. They said the military are just targeting women, children and their animals during bombardments and that as a result of that many innocent lives were lost.

move around towns, market and to attend to their traditional and social events. One of them on condition of anonymity said that he has spent three years in the bush without seeing his mother and that he is willing to go back to his family but is afraid due to uncertainty and how some of them were slaughtered by Yan Sa Kai and soldiers. The most interesting and fulfilling part of Sheikh Gumi’s engagement and preaching session with the bandits is when the top commander, Dogo Gide promised Gumi that all those that were kidnapped either directly by his people or those he has influenced to talk to will soon be released. It is expected that the Kagara school boys, their teachers and other passengers that were abducted in the state owned by the state will be released soon. From interactions with them, it was obvious that most of them are tired of living the jungle life, a life of exclusivity and lack of freedom. What most of them said they are missing very much is the freedom to freely

Sheikh Gumi specifically pleaded with the armed Fulani bandits to immediately release all those they abducted particularly the recent kidnappings that made newspaper headlines across the country. He assured them he will do whatever it takes to convince the president and the National Assembly to create a Commission for the herdsmen that will work towards addressing imbalances and injustice done to the Fulanis. He encouraged them to always seek for Islamic knowledge and to be consistent in their 5 daily prayers. Gumi