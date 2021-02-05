Williams Babalola

Recently barred Kano-based Islamic cleric, Sheikh Abduljabbar Kabara, on Thursday, has accused Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of masterminding his ban because he didn’t campaign for him in 2019 general election.

The Sheikh, who was barred from preaching in the state made the allegations a few hours after the state government clamped down on him, insisting that the action was more political than religious.

“The reasons are very obvious. The person, who took the decision (Ganduje), has said it repeatedly that he never forgives. I fought him during the last election and he promised to retaliate. Only that he is taking the wrong decision at the wrong time. So, this ban is purely political; it has nothing to do with religion or incitement.

“I have told my followers to prepare their votes ahead of the next election and do the needful. Alhamdulillah, for everything, I am fighting scholars, not the government, but in the end, the government took over on their behalf.

“This decision is sheer injustice. And, whosoever wants to understand the situation should look for what the Kano State Commissioner for Education said last night (Wednesday) wherein he explained that the government has deliberately succumbed to the pressure of these scholars, who used their political ideologies to alter religious issues to their taste,” the Sheikh said.

Meanwhile, following the ban on preaching and other activities of Sheikh Kabara, the Department of State Security on Thursday deployed its personnel in his mosque and residence to ensure strict compliance to the order.

A resident of the Filin Mushe area said that the DSS took the measure to prevent the embattled cleric’s followers from coming out to protest or engage in anything that could breach the peace.

The Commissioner for Information, Muhammad Garba, said all seminaries run by the cleric would be shut pending investigation by security agencies.