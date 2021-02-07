The Kano State Government, on Saturday, demolished structures linked to a recently banned Islamic cleric, Sheikh Abduljabbar Nasiru.

The structures were located on the controversial ‘Filin Mushe’, land previously used as a school by Sheikh Kabara.

The Street Journal had earlier reported that the state government banned the cleric from further carrying out preachings on grounds that his summons were usually inciting.

However, a notable follower of the Sheikh, Idris Bala, confirmed the demolition to Daily Trust but said it had nothing to do with the recent preaching ban.

He said:

“Kano State Government earlier in the morning through Kano Urban Planning Development Authority (KNUPDA) came with security agents and begin demolition on the structures at Filin Mushe.

“The demolition has nothing to do with Sheikh Abduljabbar or his recent ban from preaching. In fact, the last time he used the land was over a year now.

“The state has already seized the land from him earlier and allocated it to others, it is these structures that were demolished, we have been using his residence and Jumu’at mosque since then.

“We don’t know why they are demolishing it now,” he added.

The land was earlier used by Sheikh Abduljabbar, who said it was given to him before Governor Abdullahi Ganduje administration.

The land, however, was seized on allegations that it lacked genuine Certificate of Occupancy and was later allocated to other people.

Like this: Like Loading...