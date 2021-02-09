Williams Babalola

A Kenyan man, Stephen Ngila, has been convicted by the Kenyan court for chopping off his wife’s hand in 2016 for her inability to conceive and bear him a child.

Ngila bagged 30 years jail term for attempted murder and what the court described as the most atrocious cases of domestic violence.

The victim, Jackline Mwende, lost her two hands to her ex- husband in their home, Machakos County , after seven years of marriage. Ngila was accused of using a machete to also injure his wife on her face, leaving a huge scar on her face.

Ngila, now 39, was given the sentence on Tuesday, February 9, after he was found guilty. He was however granted 14 days to appeal the ruling.

In her judgment, Machakos Law Court Justice Brenda Bartoo said the accused was not apologetic for the atrocities he committed against his ex-wife

“The court notes that the offense committed was grave, and the victim in the statement does not wish for any restitution. Therefore I proceed and sentence you for the offense of attempted murder contrary to section 220(A) of penal code,” she added in her judgement.

Mwende, who was also physically present told the court her husband chopped off her hands with a machete because she could not bear him children.

Ms Mwende, who spoke about the unfortunate incident in 2016 after she was discharged to her father’s Kathama home, said that before the attack, they had separated for about three months over failure to have children.

Quoting her, “I could not understand why he was blaming me yet we had gone to hospital last year and the doctors had said he was the one with issues, which could be corrected. My husband, a tailor at Masii town, refused to follow up on treatment. He moved out of our house three months ago and came back on Sunday (July 24) at around 8.30pm. When I opened the door, he said ‘today is your last day’ and started slashing me with the panga.”

