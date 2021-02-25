Akinwale Aboluwade

Unknown gunmen who abducted Emmanuel Odetunde, a student of Sociology graduate of the University of Ibadan from his father’s poultry farm, have demanded for N100million ransom for his release.

The gun wielding bandits had broken into his father’s poultry farm in Oke Odan , Apete area of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital on Monday and kidnapped by the bandits around 5pm on the fateful day while working on the poultry farm with some workers.

It was learnt by close family sources that four suspected killer herders who stormed the farm had demanded for his father on their arrival. They, however, kidnapped the young man when told by the poultry workers that his father was not around.

Samuel, the victim’s brother, had said that the kidnappers had reached out to the family, demanding a N100 million ransom. Whereas he said the safety of his brother is paramount for them, he explained that the family was unable to raise the huge sum of money.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Oyo State Command, Olugbenga Fadeyi, had said in a statement that the police “is working alongside other security operatives to ensure that the victim returns safely from the den of his abductors.

Fadeyi said, “We have been informed about the incident and we are working together with other security operatives to ensure that the young man is rescued. We will also ensure that the kidnappers are captured having deployed a police tactical team, including an anti-kidnapping squad that will help in the rescue mission.

“Members of the public with credible information should volunteer useful information that can assist the police in their investigation as concerted efforts are being made to ensure their arrest and the release of the victim from their hideout.”

The Police Command in a statement signed by Fadeyi, titled, ‘Re: Kidnapping in a poultry farm at Oke Odan, Apete,’ made available to journalists had said, “The Command wish to state that on February 22 at about 6pm, received information from a member of the public that some suspected unknown gunmen entered a poultry farm at Oke-Odan community, Apete area of Ibadan and fired some shots into the air before abducting one Ayodeji Emmanuel (male) aged 24 years who is a son to the owner of the farm.

“Immediately the Divisional Police Officer of Apete got wind of the incident, she led Police patrol teams to the scene along with some local hunters and vigilantes to comb the far and near bushes with a view of arresting the hoodlums and equally secure release of the abductee.

“Concerted efforts had been intensified by Police tactical teams, including the Anti-Kidnapping Squad of the Command, who commenced investigation immediately and also on the trail of the hoodlums. It is desired that members of the public should partner with the Police by providing useful information that can lead to the arrest of criminal elements who are carrying out this heinous crime in the state.

“The CP assures the people of Oyo State of the Police’s preparedness at all times to confront the hoodlums who are bent on wrecking havoc in the state while soliciting the supports of the public not to allow criminal elements have a place to hibernate among them.”