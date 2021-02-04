Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers, on Monday, February 3, 2021, abducted three Chinese citizens in Akere village in Atakunmosa West of Osun State.

The Street Journal learnt on Thursday morning that while the security detail of the Chinese citizens, who is also a personnel of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF), was killed by the assailants during the attack, the captives are yet to be released.

The Chinese citizens who managed a mining site in the community were engaged in an altercation over wages with their labourers, a situation that soon spiralled into a major crisis that the assailants leveraged on.

“There was an altercation between those Chinese and some labourers in the area, and the gunmen capitalised on the situation to carry out their plan.

“We have been trailing them for days now but have not found them. They are demanding for N500 million as ransom,” a security source said.

Corps Commander of Amotekun in Osun State, General Bashir Adewinbi confirmed the incident.

He said, “One policeman was killed during the attack and they abducted three Chinese. We have drafted our men to the area to arrest the perpetrators and ensure the safety of those that were kidnapped.”

Police spokesperson in the state, Mrs Yemisi Opalola, is yet to react to the development.

Like this: Like Loading...