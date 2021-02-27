Folasade Tinubu-Ojo, the daughter of the All Progressives Congress leader, Bola Tinubu, according to a ruling by the Lagos State High Court, has been barred from imposing levies on traders at the Computer Village, in the state.

It was gathered that over a year ago, Tinubu-Ojo, who is also the Iyaloja-General of Lagos State reportedly imposed leaders on the traders.

In turn, the imposed leaders introduced new levies, leading to a series of protests at the Computer Village.

The court also barred Mrs. Bisola Azeez, Mr. Adeniyi Olasoji, Nofiu Akinsanya, Tony Ikani and the Commissioner of Police in Lagos State from imposing levies on the Computer Village traders.

The order comes after a fundamental human rights suit marked ID/9039MFHR/19 was instituted against the five respondents by the five major stakeholders representing the traders at the Computer Village.

The stakeholders comprised the Registered Trustees of Computer and Allied Products Dealers Association of Nigeria; Registered Trustees of Phone and Allied Product Dealers Association of Nigeria; and Registered Trustees of Phone Parts and Accessories Dealers Association of Nigeria amongst others.

The judgment delivered by Justice Yetunde Pinheiro read in part:

“I find that the 2nd and 3rd respondents’ imposition of levies on the applicants is illegal, null and void and therefore amounts to a violation of their fundamental rights.

“Accordingly, it is hereby ordered as thus: The first to fifth respondents by themselves, agents, levy collectors howsoever called are restrained from imposing levies and/or fines on the members of the 1st to 5th applicants at the Ikeja Computer Village in the Ikeja Local Government Area of Lagos State.”

The traders, rejoicing over their victory in a letter signed by its Chairman and Secretary-General, Timi Famoroti and Jerry Mba respectively, said:

“The implications of this landmark judgement is that the Iyaloja General, Chief Mrs. Folasade Tinubu-Ojo, Mrs. Bisola Azeez, And Mr. Olasoji Adeniyi or their representatives or agents cannot collect any form of dues, levies or fines from the members of Ikeja Computer Village Market. Any collection in this regard is illegal.

“We, therefore, urge you not to submit yourself to any form of payment, intimidation and extortion. It is your right to defend yourself and report to your leaders in case there is a violation of your fundamental human rights.

“Please ensure you document with concrete evidence and report any breach of your right to your leaders. This will help our legal action/s against any violators when necessary. We, therefore, urge every member to continue to pay your agreed dues to your various associations accordingly.”

