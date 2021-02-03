The Lagos State Sexual Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, has sentenced one Nura Asumoge to 25 years imprisonment for the defilement of a 13-year old minor.

Asumoge, who was arraigned on a one-count charge bordering on sexual abuse by the Lagos State government, had pleaded guilty to the charge.

The Judge, therefore, found the defendant guilty of the charge, an offence that was punishable under section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State (2015) and sentenced him accordingly.

She also ordered that the convict’s name, Nura Asumoge, should be entered into the Sexual Offenders Register in Lagos State.

The Lagos State sexual offences court was set up after cases related to sexual violence and gender-based abuse began to pile up at the Metropolitan Lagos State Police Commands from 1999 to 2004.

The number of sexual offences reported in Lagos alone has increased significantly and at the moment, there are about 600 pending sexual offences cases in the High Courts excluding those filed in the Magistrates Courts.

Several criminal amendment laws were made in 2015 and one of such is the provision of life imprisonment for sexual abuse or defilement of a child, as well as the removal of the clause that a person could not be convicted for the offence of sexual abuse or its attempt upon the uncorroborated testimony of one witness.

