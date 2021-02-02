The chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Lagos, Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo has released a new book.

The 45-year-old socialite, who has always been associated with thuggery, named the book “My Service to Humanity.”

After the news of MC Olumo writing a book became public, his name has started making waves on Twitter with several Nigerians sharing their opinion.

While many Twitter users have called on him to shed more light on what he meant by his service to humanity, others are asking if it is a photoshop.

Below are some reactions from Twitter:

@seventh -media tweeted, “Mc Oluomo wrote a book on “My Service to humanity “ Omo I’m trying to understand the meaning of humanity since morning, even my 7thsense fail me this time @symplyDAPO Abi is this a photoshop? I’m not understanding.”

Congratulations to my author colleague MC OLUOMO on his new book! Las las it will encourage Agberos to read! Educate Nigeria our End goal! Lobatan,” @OlolaTohRhea tweeted.

@EnergyZeed tweeted, I would love to hear Mc Oluomo read parts of his book to us. Would be a delightful moment.”

The Street Journal has gathered that the NURTW chairman is yet to set a date to launch the book, however, as at the time of filing this report, reactions are still pouring it.

