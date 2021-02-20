It also warned the general public, particularly those who have their accidented and exhibit cars or items parked at various police formations across the state to come forward to reclaim them with immediate effect.

In a press release it issued on 20th February 2021, the Lagos Police Command via Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the Command detests the manner in which police formations in the state are littered with such exhibit cars and items and therefore directs the Area Commaders, Divisional Police Officers and Heads of Departments to decongest their formations of the items without further delay.

The statement also gave the public who have their cars littered at the various police formations, 14 day-grace to claim their items after which the command will be left with no other option than to sell off the cars and items on public auction after due court processes.

Here below is the press release