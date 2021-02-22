Uchena Harrison, a security guard in Lagos has been electrocuted while attempting to pluck pawpaw from a tree at his workplace in the Abule Oshun area of the state.

According to PUNCH, the 56-year-old and four other security guards were on duty on Friday when he reportedly became hungry and without the knowledge of his colleagues, proceeded to the pawpaw tree.

Harrison was said to have placed a ladder on the tree and after climbing it, used an iron rod to pluck the fruit.

A resident, Jubril Adesoji, said Harrison mistakenly used the iron rod to hit a naked wire which passed through the tree.

“The shock he suffered during the electrocution threw him away from the ladder and he landed on the ground. He died on the spot,” he added.

Another source said, “Initially, his colleagues were searching for him until one of them suggested that they should check him around the pawpaw tree. When they got there around 10 pm, his corpse was found lying on the floor. About five of the security guards were on duty on that day. From what we gathered, his corpse was deposited in the Badagry General Hospital mortuary.”

Confirming the incident, the state Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi, said, “Investigation by the DPO, SP Olanrewaju Smith, revealed that he was using an iron rod to pluck some of the pawpaws on a tree located near an electric pole and was electrocuted. The corpse has been deposited in a mortuary.”

