Williams Babalola
Legendary TV host, Larry King’s will has been uncovered and it disclosed that his children should inherit his fortune.
King had requested that his estate worth $2 million should be divided into equal parts for his children via a handwritten document that he included his two kids that died tragically in 2020.
King had five children which are sons Larry King Jr, 59, Cannon, 20, and Chance, 21, as well as late son and daughter Andy and Chaia.
The CNN star penned the will on Oct. 17, 2019, before Chaia, 51, and Andy, 65, passed away within a month of each other last year. The both died within 23 days of each other in the summer of 2020.
The document reads, “This is my Last Will & Testament. It should replace all previous writings. In the event of my death, any day after the above date I want 100% (placed above illegible cross-out) of my fortune to be divided equally among my children Andy, Chaia, Larry Jr., Chance & Cannon.”
This will came up two months after he filed for divorce from his seventh wife, Shawn Southwick King.
Earlier, in 2010, King had filed for divorce from Southwick only to withdraw the divorce three months later, but he filed again in 2019, after almost 22 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences
Son of the late CNN guru, Larry King Jr., is seeking for the court to appoint him as the administrator of his dad’s estate, given that the 87-year-old talk show host was unable to complete the divorce process before he died last month.
The petition noted that, “As one of Larry’s children, Larry Jr. has a clear statutory priority to act as special administrator in this estate over Ms. King.”
Larry died at the age of 87 on January 23 after being hospitalised with COVID-19 in December 2020 at Los Angeles’ Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.
For 63 years and across the platforms of radio, television, and digital media, Larry’s many thousands of interviews, awards, and global acclaim stand as a testament to his unique and lasting talent as a broadcaster.
