Legendary TV host , Larry King’s will has been uncovered and it disclosed that his children should inherit his fortune.

King had requested that his estate worth $2 million should be divided into equal parts for his children via a handwritten document that he included his two kids that died tragically in 2020.

King had five children which are sons Larry King Jr, 59, Cannon, 20, and Chance, 21, as well as late son and daughter Andy and Chaia.

The CNN star penned the will on Oct. 17, 2019, before Chaia, 51, and Andy, 65, passed away within a month of each other last year. The both died within 23 days of each other in the summer of 2020.

The document reads, “This is my Last Will & Testament. It should replace all previous writings. In the event of my death, any day after the above date I want 100% (placed above illegible cross-out) of my fortune to be divided equally among my children Andy, Chaia, Larry Jr., Chance & Cannon.”

This will came up two months after he filed for divorce from his seventh wife, Shawn Southwick King.