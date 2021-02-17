Williams Babalola

Widow of late American broadcaster, Larry King , has approach an L.A. court to reject the will of her ex-husband.

King had requested that his estate worth $2 million should be divided into equal parts for his children via a handwritten document that he included his two kids that died tragically in 2020.

Displeased with the development, his widow, Shawn King contracted her lawyers to file a document to counter the will.

Larry, who died last month at 87, had filed for divorce from Shawn in 2019, and last week a secret handwritten will surfaced without Shawn in the picture.

“Larry was highly susceptible to outside influences and at the time he purportedly executed the [new version of his will] was of questionable mental capacity, having recently suffered a stroke and about to undergo a medical procedure (and possibly already under the influence of pre-operative medication),” the papers read. She’s asking the court to discard the handwritten will and uphold a 2015 will which had been made by Shawn and Larry when they were still married, with the help of a lawyer, seeking the court to name her the executor of the estate following the document. He wrote the new version of the will about two months after he filed for divorce, but Shawn suggested in the court papers the estranged couple were on the verge of reconciling when he died. “At the time of Larry’s death there was a divorce proceeding that had been pending for quite some time. Larry was not pushing the divorce and was generally nonresponsive and refused to participate in the divorce proceeding. He gave no indication that he actually wanted to pursue a divorce,” his widow said. Shawn argues the new will “violates the terms of two different post-nuptial agreements between herself and Larry.” The documents also take aim at Larry’s middle son, Larry King Jr. However, Shawn, 61, claims that the late CNN star might not have known that he signed a will with such content because he was vulnerable to influences from others due to his failing health. She also argued that he didn’t have the intention to continue with the divorce before his death.

Shawn is “accusing Larry of having a ‘secret account’ that he would make gifts to individuals using community property that she is entitled to, and that she claims to have receipts for over $266,000 sent to Larry King Jr. between 2013-2018.” According to The Blast, she wants back 50 per cent of everything he gave to Larry Jr. from the couple’s community property. Larry Jr. has also asked to be named the executor of the estate, but Shawn’s filings say, “Larry indicated that he did not even know of [Larry Jr.’s] existence,” until the son was in his 30s. They add that Larry Jr. has “never been involved in Larry’s career or business, and it would be highly inappropriate to place him in a position of representing Larry’s estate.” In the secret will, Larry said he wanted his estate to go to his five children, Andy, Chaia, Larry Jr. and Chance and Cannon, his two sons from his marriage to Shawn. Andy and Chaia tragically died within weeks of each other in 2020.

Like this: Like Loading...