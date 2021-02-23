The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibadan Zonal Office, on Monday, secured the conviction of one Oluwatoyin Henry, before Justice Sherifat Adeyemi of the Oyo State High Court, sitting in Ibadan, the state capital. Henry, who claimed to be a student of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomosho, was convicted and sentenced to six months in prison, after pleading guilty on one count of obtaining the sum of USD$1,200 in 2019 by false pretence. He was also ordered to restitute the money to his victim, also forfeit his iPhone 11, one Infinix Hot 5 and a Nokia phone to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

