Ahead of the proposed reopening of the Lekki toll gate, residents of estates in the area under the aegis of Lekki Estates Residents and Stakeholders Association (LERSA), have tabled some conditions before the Lagos State Government and Lekki Concession Company (LCC), managers of the Lekki/Epe Expressway.

The conditions for the reopening of the toll gate were contained in a press statement issued on Sunday by the association made up of over 80 estates and communities.

According to the statement signed by Olorogun James Emadoye and Mr. Gbemi Adelekan, the LERSA President and Secretary-General respectively, the residents asked the state government and managers of the road to provide viable alternative roads to the tolled roads, implement round-figure fees at the toll and immediately improve the tolling system technology to guarantee free flow at the toll gates before commencement of tolling.

The association stated that since the October protest, its members have been victims of insecurity and disruption of movement.

Calling for calm among angry youths, LERSA called on the government to allow free expression of discontent in a way that guarantees protection of lives and property.

The association also called on the LCC to create an enabling environment for people and businesses along this axis, adding that the experience of road users at the toll plazas on the road before the shutdown was very unpleasant.

The statement issued by the association partly reads:

“Our road experience prior to the October 20th shutdown of the toll gates was that of hardship and suffering, with the long traffic at the toll plazas. A tolled road is supposed to provide a quick, safe and motorable experience, where users will be happy to pay for.

“Without a doubt, we are the only citizens in Nigeria that are forced to pay toll on a road that is less than 25km, completed in 14 years. With the poor experience and services at the toll plaza, we are actually paying for inconveniences rather than for convenience, as we spend on the average of 20 to 30 minutes to pay.

“We, therefore, ask for viable alternative roads to the tolled roads, implementation of round figure fees at the toll and immediate improvement of the tolling system technology to guarantee free flow at the toll gates before commencement of tolling.”

