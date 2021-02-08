Ahead of the planned reopening of the Lekki Toll gate in Lagos, several Nigerians, including the convener of the RevolutionNow movement, Omoleye Sowore, are planning to stage a second protest tagged #OcuppyLekkiTollgate.

The #OccupyLekkiTollgate is the number one trending topic on Nigerian Twitter as at the time of filing this report.

This development comes following reactions that greeted the planned opening of the Lekki Toll gate plaza.

The Justice Doris Okwuobi-led Lagod Judicial Panel of Inquiry against police brutality on Saturday February 6, 2021, handed over the toll plaza to the Lekki Concession Company (LCC).

The LCC, in December, had approached the panel to permit them to take over the Lekki toll gate, which was shut down since the massacre that took place on October 20, 2020, citing rehabilitation and insurance claims.

The panel’s decision to reopen the toll gate came as a shock to many Nigerians given that investigations were still ongoing.

It would be recalled that the panel had summoned the Nigerian military during the course of its investigation. However, barely days after President Muhammadu Buhari appointed new service chiefs, the military’s representatives withdrew from the pannel.

On Monday morning, Nigerians using the hashtag of #OccupyLekkiTollgate have scheduled a protest for Feb 13th to stall the reopening of the toll plaza.

