A Lagos court has ordered that singer, Lil Frosh be remanded at Ikoyi Correctional Centre for allegedly beating up Okeoghene Iyomaterie, his girlfriend who is better known as Gift Camille.

Adeola Olatunbosun of the Lagos state magistrates’ court in Yaba gave the order on Tuesday.

Lil Frosh was arraigned on one count of assault but pleaded not guilty. The case was adjourned till March 9, 2021.

In October 2020, Mayoks Michael, Camille’s manager and brother, had accused Lil Frosh of beating her up. This had prompted a heated backlash and widespread condemnation from prominent celebrities and fans on social media.

As a result, Davido Music Worldwide (DMW) ended its contract with the singer, saying there was no excuse for his actions.

It is understood that Lil Frosh, who earlier denied the allegations, was invited by the operatives to the Federal Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Alagbon, on February 4, 2021, for interrogation.

In the statement by Cammille against the singer, she was quoted as saying: “He consistently slapped me on the face, kicking, pushing me on other sensitive parts.”

She had claimed that she had been in a relationship with 22 year old Lil Frosh since January 2020.

“The recent attack happened in September 2020, when he attacked me and rained blow on my head with bruises on my face. I partially lost my sight and had sleepless nights. He repeatedly boasted that since he is a well-known musician he is untouchable,” Camille added.

