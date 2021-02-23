As the political feud between Governor Hope Uzodinma and his predecessor, Rochas Okorocha continues to intensify, a list of properties and funds which the state plans to recover from the former governor has been released.

It would be recalled that Uzodinma, in 2020, set up a panel of inquiry which submitted its report alleging that Okorocha who is now the Senator representing Imo West Senatorial District in the red Chamber used his wife Nkechi; his sisters Geraldine and Ogechi Ololo; his son-in-law Uche Nwosu and wife Uloma Uche Nwosu and others to loot the state’s fund and resources.

The governor has since vowed to use any means possible to recover the looted properties, a development that saw Okorocha get arrested on Sunday for breach of public peace.

Below is a list of properties and monies allegedly looted by Okoroha during his time as Governor of Imo State:

The N59.6 billion taken from the local government system by Okorocha. The Eastern Palm University built with Imo money but personalized by Okorocha. The N96 billion being the stolen portion of Imo’s IGR for eight years. N40 billion siphoned through the unexecuted 27 general hospitals projects. The Old IBC premises at Orji. The Nekede and Orji Mechanic Villages. A vast expanse of land on the Sam Mbakwe Airport road was acquired by the Government for the purpose of attracting a Naval Base. The Adapalm in Ohaji which Okorocha said was leased out to investors and left in ruins to date. Westbrook Hotels was built by Okorocha’s son-in-law, Uche Nwosu. WODDI Wellness Center owned by Okorocha’s wife, Nkechi, built on the former Imo State Secretariat Annex, a land forcefully acquired from the State by Uche Nwosu as Commissioner for Lands. The Reach FM owned by Uche Nwosu, without any known legitimate means of owning such huge property. The multi-billion Naira Farmers Market built by Geraldine, Okorocha’s sister, on land belonging to the State. Over twenty-five plots of State land acquired by Uche Nwosu upon which El Freeda Foundation was built. This is the Foundation through which billions of Naira have been laundered out of the State. Extervia Mega Supermarket opposite Civic Center Estate owned by Ogechi Ololo, Okorocha’s sister. Municipal Plaza owned by Nkechi Okorocha built on land forcefully acquired from a civil servant by Uche Nwosu. Twitter Bites acquired by Geraldine Okorocha forcefully from Mr. Fans. Spibat Estate most of which land was forcefully taken from Mbieri people by Okorocha. House of Freeda Malls in Owerri, Abuja and Lagos built by Uloma, Uche Nwosu’s wife. A mighty poultry farm beside Shoprite owned by Uche Nwosu on a land forcefully acquired. A probe into the JPROS financial sleaze perpetrated in Okorocha’s first term. Recovery of over N800 million given to Okorocha’s sister, Geraldine per annum, for Christmas trees. Recovery of the N600 million diverted through the supposed renovation of the Imo State Secretariat. Recovery of the N18 billion looted through the alleged construction of primary school blocks across the State. Recovery of all the markets in the State which Okorocha has claimed 30% ownership. Recovery of the ISOPADEC funds and the 13% oil derivation funds which amount to over N20 billion. Recovery of the cardboard industry at Owerri-Ebeiri in Orlu. Recovery of the N2 billion diverted through the construction of the completely worthless Akachi Tower. A probe into and recovery of over N120 billion diverted through failed road projects. There is no single road project done by Okorocha that is not a failure. Recovery of hundreds of plots of land taken from the State by Okorocha and family, spread across the state. Recovery of Imo’s security votes which Okorocha personalized for eight years. Recovery of IRROMA equipment worth billions of Naira looted by Okorocha. Recovery of ITC vehicles and investments looted by Okorocha, and many more loots! Bailout funds diverted by him and his family

