A Lagos State Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja has sentenced a pastor of the Living Faith Church, aka Winners’ Chapel, Afolabi Samuel, to three years’ imprisonment for misappropriating $90,000 and N4.5m.

The funds, it was gathered, belonged to the registered trustees of the church.

The pastor who also held the positions of accountant and treasurer was arraigned before Justice Mojisola Dada on two counts of conspiracy and stealing by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

According to the EFCC, the pastor and one Blessing Kolawole, an employee of the Covenant University, who is currently at large, conspired and stole the money and converted the same for personal uses.

Samuel had connived with Kolawole and others to take advantage of their position as the church’s treasurer and worker at the university, respectively.

According to the prosecutor, the offences contravened sections 278, 285 and 490 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State No. 11, 2011.

Justice Dada, while delivering her judgment, found the pastor guilty of the charges and handed him a three-year jail term.

However, Rotimi Ogunwuyi, the counsel to the defendant, who noted that his client’s action was embarrassing to him and his family, urged the court to temper justice with mercy.

Ogunwuyi said the pastor had realised his mistakes, a development that made him change his plea from not guilty to guilty. He added that he was also the breadwinner in his immediate and extended family.

The counsel’s plea made the judge grant the pastor an option of fine of N1m and also ordered him to refund the sum of $90,000 and N2,358,000 to the church.

