Lola Omotayo-Okoye wife to Peter Okoye, one half of the defunct singing duo, P Square, today finally laid her father, Oladipo Omotayo, to rest.

Her husband shared photos and videos from the burial on his Instagram on Thursday.

“Rip Papa”, he wrote.

Mr Omotayo died on December 16 2020. His daughter, Lola broke the news on saying, ““In the early hours of this morning, I received some very sad news that brought my family’s world to a grinding halt.

“My darling Papa’s passing has hit us all very hard, and while we know that he is in a better place, the truth is that there is no easy way to handle the grief that comes with the loss of a loved one.”

