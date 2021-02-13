Major General S. A. Adebayo has been appointed as the Director-General of the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA). His appointment which was effective February 13, 2021, came after the retirement of Air Vice Marshal M. S. Usman.

Prior to his appointment, the new Chief of Defence Intelligence was the Director of Military Intelligence, the Intelligence arm of the Nigerian Army and Director of Foreign Liaison at the DIA.

This appointment comes about a week after the former Chief, Air Vice Marshal Usman was replaced by Maj.-Gen. Gbolahan Oyefesobi on February 8, following his retirement and subsequent ambassadorial nomination by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The DIA, since its establishment in 1986, has served as the intelligence body of the three arms of the military – the Army, Navy and Air Force.

The agency provides timely, relevant, and accurate intelligence to support the operational and strategic needs of the military, as well as offering relevant information to maintain territorial integrity.

It also provides advisory for promoting Nigeria’s Defence Policy and enhancing military cooperation with foreign nations.

It would be recalled that a 2020 report by the University of Toronto’s Citizen Lab hinted that the Defence Intelligence Agency had acquired a piece of equipment to enable it to spy on calls and text messages made by Nigerians.

Like this: Like Loading...