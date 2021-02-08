Akinwale Aboluwade

Mr Akeem Olatunji, the Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party in Oyo State has denied the allegation that he faulted Governor Seyi Makinde’s efforts on security which led to the governor’s alleged exit from PDP’s Whatsapp group.

Olatunji said only a foolish and disloyal party member would stand in the way of a focused administrator like Makinde.

In a signed statement, Olatunji described the viral report that the governor exited the PDP’s WhatsApp platform because the state Publicity Secretary of the party challenged him over the purported shoddy handling of security in Ibarapa, as untrue.

It stated that the claim was the handiwork of some disgruntled elements within the party who aimed to use the group chat to advance ulterior motives.

Olatunji , in the statement, said that beyond his status as the governor, the leader of the party in Oyo State and the South-West, Makinde is also his political mentor whom he holds in high esteem.

It read, “Ordinarily, one would just have allowed this sort of malicious campaign of calumny to pass but sometimes silence may be misconstrued to mean acceptance. That is why it becomes imperative to clear whatever the evil machinations and the maliciousness the apparently sponsored publication sought to achieve.

“First, the very respected leader and Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, and myself are on the same page on every policy and programme of the present administration and my relationship with the ‘architect of modern Oyo State’ will continue to remain cordial.

“The governor, like every other member of the official PDP WhatsApp group in Oyo State, has every right to exit the platform for whatever personal reason but such should not be translated to advance any ulterior motive especially in the media, for whatever reason.

“That can only amount to a campaign of calumny and it is unfortunate. It is obvious that their plan is to create disaffection among us to further advance their cause.

“I have a very smooth and cordial relationship with Governor Makinde and his performance across all sectors of the state’s economy has been one of my greatest source of strength and motivation. As a loyal party man, I will continue to propagate his achievements.

“Posting a video with such negative content that is capable of projecting the PDP government in bad light was absolutely the handiwork of our detractors who, perhaps, have collaborators within us in the ruling party, and it is my duty as well as every other loyal party member to urgently report such to our party’s official platform with the view of getting immediate attention of concerned authorities to stop the spread of such malicious video.

“Governor Seyi Makinde, whose refined approach to politics has given opportunities to all has apparently angered some of our party members who felt that they had been sidelined and looking for ways to manipulate whatever harmless disagreements emanated on our official WhatsApp platform.

“Only a foolish person and a disloyal party man will want to stand in the way of a performing governor like Seyi Makinde or dissociate himself from a government that is daily making life comfortable for its residents.

“It was absolutely untrue, false, malicious for anybody to take activities in an enclosed WhatsApp group to (a medium) which is not on the platform or has a representative on the group.

“To set the record straight, I did not and will never attack the governor because he is a man I am very proud of and always want to emulate in my approach to refined politics and delivery of good governance.

“The video has since been confirmed by concerned authorities to be fake as expected. The Oyo State chapter of the PDP will continue to support Governor Makinde and the government under his able leadership. I have spoken with the Governor and all concerned persons in government and we have a clear understanding of the situation at hand.”

Like this: Like Loading...