Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, and some northern governors are currently at the Shasha Market to assess the destruction at the scene of the clash between Yoruba and Hausa communities. The governors which include Abubakar Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi); Abdulahi Ganduje (Kano); Bello Matawalle (Zamfara) and Abubakar Sanni (Niger), came into Ibadan on Monday night to visit the area where violence raged last Friday leading to destruction of lives and property. It will be recalled that Makinde and his Ondo State counterpart, Rotimi Akeredolu, who is also the Chairman of South-West Governors’ Forum, visited the place on Sunday and sued for peace.

