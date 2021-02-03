Akinwale Aboluwade

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State said on Wednesday that his administration would continue to implement policies and programmes that would showcase the state as pacesetter in both human and physical development.

Makinde stated this in a congratulatory message to the people of the state on the 45th anniversary of its creation saying that his administration had executed programmes that targeted the growth of the economy of the state, the upliftment of its people and the transformation of its infrastructure.

He acknowledged the contributions of those whom he described as heroes of the state among whom he said were former military and civilian administrators, civil/public servants, traditional rulers, religious leaders, past and present and service commanders in the state as well as the law-abiding residents.

Makinde felicitated the residents of the state, while also appreciating the efforts of its past heroes for the roles that they played in building the state to the present level.

He pledged the commitment of his government towards ensuring that the excellence that the state is known for is not diminished, adding that the administration remains conscious of the pacesetting testimonial of Oyo and would continue to improve it.

Governor Makinde said, “As we celebrate the 45th anniversary of the creation of Oyo State, I felicitate my people on this epochal occasion.

“We appreciate the labour of our heroes past and the immense contributions made towards the growth and progress of the state by former administrators, traditional rulers, religious leaders, security agents and law-abiding residents.

“Today, we are proud to say that Oyo State continues to stand tall as a pacesetter in excellence across different sectors. In line with our promise to the people during the electioneering period, we will continue to maintain the standard of excellence the state is known for.

“Already, our government has been implementing policies and programmes that will make the state continue to set the pace in physical, infrastructure and human developments. This will continue in the years to come, as we are not going to rest on our oars until Oyo State becomes the state of everyone’s dreams.

“However, this occasion, more than anything else, is a challenge to all citizens and residents of Oyo State. It is another opportunity to bond in the interest of our great state, an opportunity to unite against anything that assails our dear state.

“The state belongs to all of us. As I said while addressing the people during my visit to Ibarapaland , irrespective of our political differences, we must put the interest of our state first because it will outlast all political tendencies.

“Once again, I congratulate every indigene and resident of Oyo State on this landmark. It is my prayer that God who has brought the state this far will continue to be with us all as we contribute our quota towards its success.”

Oyo, at its creation from Western State in 1976, comprised Ọsun State. Osun was carved out of Oyo, a largely homogenous state which, until recently, was mainly inhabited by the Yoruba ethnic group, in 1991. Oyo, which is primarily agrarian, is inhabited by over eight million people.