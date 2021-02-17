Akinwale Aboluwade

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, in company with the Chairman, Governor’s Advisory Council, Senator Hosea Agboola a.k.a. Alleluyah, on Wednesday received some loyalists of a former governor of the state, Senator Rashidi Ladoja , into the ruling Peoples Democratic Party at the government house.

The Zenith Labour Party members, led by the state Chairman of the party, Wole Abisoye, pledged their allegiance to Governor Makinde and the ruling Peoples Democratic Party.

It will be recalled that Ladoja led the coalition political parties that midwifed the electoral victory of Governor Makinde in the 2019 election.

The new defectors, lauding the governor for his welfarist policy, sang solidarity songs in support of the administration in the state.

Abisoye, who expressed gratitude over the support by the leadership of the PDP, said he boycotted the recent meeting of some leaders of ZLP with the opposition spearheaded by the 2019 governorship candidate of the ZLP, Chief Sharafadeen Alli.

Abisoye said, “PDP is a better home. I can’t go back to the progressives that I left since the Lam Adesina days. Senator Ladoja is aware of this meeting and that’s why you can see Alhaji Lanre Bashir and a host of others from across the state.

Abisoye appealed for consideration for the ZLP members in the forthcoming local government election.

On the alleged non-fulfilment of the agreement reached with the coalition partners in the 2019 election, he said a good number of the members of the African Democratic Congress as well as the ZLP members had been integrated into the government.

“Unknown to many, I am in constant touch with Baba Ladoja and we have exchanged messages this morning (Wednesday). Many don’t know and would carry unfounded rumours. I want to implore you to go back to your local government and am assuring you that there would be reward for your labour. I have simplified governance.

“I am not perfect but I am human who is fallible like every mortal. I have been trying my luck on the political turf since 2007 and it didn’t work until God said it was time. On my 2023, and the future, let the will of God be done. Even before I became the governor, all I have always prayed for was that the will of God be done in my life. Whatever God has in store for everyone, it would come at His appointed time,” Makinde added.