The government of Oyo State, on Saturday ordered the immediate closure of Shasha Market in Akinyele Local Government Area of Oyo State. This came following the violent clash in the market between Yoruba and Hausa traders on Friday. In a statement signed by Taiwo Adisa, Chief Press Secretary to Governor Seyi Makinde, indicated that the governor gave the order so as to forestall breakdown of law and order in the area, as the closure of the market is indefinite in view of the growing tension. The curfew, which he said covered Shasha and the market area, is to run from 6 pm. to 7 am. The statement, however, warned residents of the area to go about their legitimate businesses peacefully, stating that anyone caught perpetrating violence would face the wrath of the law.

