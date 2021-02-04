A man whose identity is yet to be unmasked has died after he jumped from the 6th floor of 1004 Estate in Lagos following an invasion of operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes commission (EFCC).

According to unconfirmed reports, the EFCC officials stormed the estate this morning to arrest some suspected internet fraudsters.

Eyewitnesses who shared their experience online said the operatives went from one apartment to the other, knocking, and if denied access, they would break into the apartment.

However, the deceased, upon hearing that EFCC operatives were in the estate, allegedly became apprehensive and jumped from the 6th floor to his death.

A video obtained by The Street Journal showed the deceased being conveyed to the motuary in a police truck as resident gathered in shock, lamenting.

As at the time of filing this report, neither the Lagos State Police Command nor the EFCC have released a statement concerning the incident.

This development comes barely a week after the anti-graft operatives arrested some fraudsters at their Academy in the Bwari axis of Abuja where they were said to be learning the trade of cyber trickery.

The EFCC said the sponsor of the academy got his percentage of their earnings based on an agreement between him and the recruits. He also served as a conduit for laundering the money gotten from internet fraud by some of the suspects.

Watch the video below:

