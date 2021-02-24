Barely eight days after having A close shave with death, Lawal Oluwole, a power bike rider, is recounting how he came under attack by armed Fulani herdsmen along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Tuesday, last week.

Narrating his encounter on Wednesday, Oluwole said he managed to escape after an attack from the men of the underworld who were suspected to be killer herdsmen by the whiskers through the grace of God.

He debunked the insinuation that there were no killer herdsmen on the busy highway saying the governors of the six South-West states should be more proactive in addressing the growing menace.

Oluwole said, “I travelled to Lagos on the 15th February, 2021 around 6:50pm. As usual, I rode down on my power bike from Ibadan for personal and business appointments and got to Lagos around 7:50pm.

“At around 3pm, the next day, l left Lagos to return to my base at Ibadan. Unfortunately, however, when I got to the RCCG Camp, my power bike developed a mechanical fault. I could not downshift my gear and, by that moment, rain had started falling.

“I called a mechanic in Lagos at 3:20pm. He said I should manage the motorcycle down to Opebi. This I did not wish to do because next place I’ll make a turn is long stretch of kilometres.

“I decided to manage the motorcycle under the rain to where I could find a truck that would help me to Ibadan. Fortunately for me, I found a truck after the third trial from travelers going to Ibadan.

“After bargaining, the Good Samaritan (the driver) and some very good boys (agberos) helped with the trucking of the bike. But I still dropped some token for the streetboys for the assistance they rendered.

“We hit the journey in the cage (bikers would understand the slang). The driver and I engaged in discussions as we journeyed. On getting to some few kilometres to Ajebo (I cannot remember the exact location), we saw traffic gridlock.

“What is happening in front of us? the driver asked. Next thing we saw were some guys, apparently killer Fulani herdsmen , jumping out of the bush in military camouflage and slippers to attack us and shooting sporadically, not to the sky, but directly at us and shouting ‘hey hey’.

“We did not hear any language. Looking to my left side, My new friend (the driver) jumped out of the truck. As I was about to jump out, I had issues in opening the door. But I forced it and jumped down and started running and falling down at the same time.

“I was in a state of confussion and helplessness. In the confusion, I stood up again and dived into the divider in the middle of the road which is over 6ft my height. I jumped to the other side crossed the road and ran to a safe place inside the bush at the other side.

“I took cover inside the bush with bruises all over my body, removed riding boot and laid down. I put a call through to my wife to inform her, in case I am not able to come alive out of the ugly incidence.

“Thereafter, I posted my attack experience on my WhatsApp status so that my friends and family members won’t enter into the trap of the marauding criminals.

“While I was in the bush for over 20 minutes, taking cover, motorists were still joining the gridlock, unaware of what happened. After some time, we came out and saw another truck driver that assisted my driver friend and I to where our vehicle was.

“A Toyota Corolla car in front of us was empty and so also were some other vehicles and no one could ascertain the whereabouts of the passengers. This was when we started our vehicle and proceeded on our journey to Ibadan.

“Thank God I am alive and safe. Fellow travelers, I wish you all safe trips throughout your journey as you ply that route.

“I will like to implore our governors in the South-West, the security agencies and other critical stakeholders to please strive to ensure the safety of lives and property on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.”

