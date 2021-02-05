Mike Davids, a former pastor at Omega Fire Ministry, has filed a N2 billion lawsuit against Apostle Johnson Suleman, the church’s founder, for alleged unlawful interference in his marriage.

Davids had accused the clergyman of sleeping with his wife, Faith Edeko, who currently heads the Abuja branch of the ministry in Utako and subsequently petitioned the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

Davids alleged that the clergyman was threatening his life and denying him access to his three children. The IGP reportedly ordered a probe of Suleman over the matter.

In suit — Pet/041/2021 — before the court, Davids accused Suleman of destroying his home and also barring him from seeing his kids. While asking for a decree of restitution of conjugal rights in the petition, Davids noted that he tied the knot with his wife in line with provisions of Section 24 of the Marriage Act at St. Andrew’s Cathedral, Ekpoma, on December 6, 2008.

He, therefore, argued in the petition that his marriage to Edeko can only be annulled by a high court. Davids also prayed the court for “an award of punitive and exemplary damages in the sum of N2bn against the defendants for unlawful interference with the claimant’s contract of marriage and the cost of N2m being the cost of prosecuting this action before this honourable court.”

He also demanded, among other things, an order of perpetual injunction restraining Suleman, the church, and their agents from gaining access or relating with his wife and three children.

Suleman has not reacted to the lawsuit against him yet but he did react with the issue of the IGP ordering a probe on him over the matter. He said that such allegation was never been brought before him because he first learned about the allegation from online publications.

“IGP orders probe on me? where, when? Maybe my ghost. Just reading stories now. Please discard. There is no such thing..Bad press really sells fast,” he had said.

Similarly, the woman at the centre of the allegation, Pastor Faith Edeko debunked Davids allegations.

She accused Davids of abandoning the marriage and refusing to return home, adding that the ordeal affected her health till the point where she contemplated suicide but her son stopped her.

Like this: Like Loading...