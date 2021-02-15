Having being found guilty of killing a Jumia delivery agent in March 2017, a High Court in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, has sentenced a young man to death by hanging.

The convict, Mr. Sodienye Mbatumukeke was arrested alongside his friends, Mr. Divine Excel Naabe and Miss Joy Eluwa for the murder of the delivery agent, Chukwuma Eleje.

It will be recalled that the delivery agent had delivered expensive smartphones which the culprits had ordered online before he was attacked and killed.

After the dastardly act, the body of the delivery agent was recovered in a septic tank in the apartment on Ada-George Road in the Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State on March 27, 2017.

The female suspect, Joy Eluwa, said to be the girlfriend of the convict was, however, released while the two male suspects went on trial.

The presiding Judge, Justice I. P. Chigoezi-Igwe on Monday, February 15, 2021, found Mr. Mbatumukeke guilty on two counts of murder and armed robbery.

The Judge described the murder of the delivery agent as gruesome, saying the sentence will serve as a deterrent to others.

The judge, however, discharged and acquitted the second defendant Divine Excel Naabe of murder and armed robbery, saying that the prosecution team did not present convincing evidence against the second defendant.

The prosecution had presented a bedsheet, a mortar and pestle, a marine rope, and a hand glove, all stained with blood, as evidence in the course of the trial which lasted four years.

