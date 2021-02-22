The feud between Governor Hope Uzodinma and his predecessor, Senator Rochas Okorocha has spread as their individual supporters have begun clashing with each other.

Many persons, on Sunday, February 21, 2021, were injured following a clash between supporters of Okorocha and Uzodinma at the Royal Spring Palm Hotels and Apartments in Akachi, Owerri.

It would be recalled that the state Commissioner for Lands, Enyinnaya Onuegbu, last week Friday, led some members of the state task force to confiscate the property said to belong to Nkechi, Okorocha’s wife.

In retaliation, the former governor led some of his staunch supporters to forcefully repossess the hotel on Sunday evening.

However, supporters of governor Uzodinma wedged strong resistance and a fight broke out, causing some of them varying degrees of injury. Vehicles were also destroyed during the clash.

Not long after, officers of the Imo State Police Command stepped in and arrested Mr Okorocha for disturbing public peace.

Also arrested were Ijeoma Igboanusi and Lasbrey Okafor-Anyanwu.

Igboanusi was the deputy chief of staff (Domestics) while Okafor-Anyanwu was the Commissioner for Transportation in Okorocha’s government.

This development comes a few weeks after a warehouse stuffed with looted state-owned equipment was uncovered. The state government, however, said the warehouse belonged to Okorocha while the equipment within belonged to hem.

More photos:

Like this: Like Loading...