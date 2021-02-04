Businesswoman, Ehi Ogbebor has been conferred with the honorary chieftaincy title of the Yeye Oge of Ibadanland.

Ehi who is an interior designer and hotelier took to Instagram to share video and photos of the emissaries of the first class monarch paying her a visit to deliver the letter from the Olubadan

Reading a letter delivered from the 41st Olubadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji, Ehi disclosed her new title. She thanked the Olubadan and his representatives for the honor.

In one of the videos she posted reading the letter, she wrote, “When God calls…He qualifies…….Thanks so much to his Imperial Majesty…..Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji….Olubadan of Ibadanland on the offer of Yeye Oge of Ibadanland….Long may you reign.

In another video she posted, she wrote, “God bless, I feel so honoured.”

Meanwhile, Nigerians have taken to social media to berate the Olubadan for his actions saying that Ehi isn’t a Yoruba woman neither does she hail from Ibadan, hence the reason why she should not be honoured with such a title.

A few of them didn’t mince words with their disappointment.

@talabimoreenwrote “Kabeyesi ori yin ti buru, as you don collect millions na. Rubbish”

@barista_dharmilolla wrote “Yoruba kings are just useless, where did we go wrong in this country”

o_ayaba wrote “Ehi, born, bred and schooled in Edo state, suddenly becomes Yeye Oge of Ibadan, Yoruba land. Abeg how e take connect. Someone that can’t even speak Yoruba. Tell me something I don’t know. So no Yoruba woman fine reach Ehi abi?”

@pharmwendy wrote “Yoruba lane and nonsense just have plenty money or go for reality show, fiammm, chieftaincy title right at your doorstep”

@______queensheeba wrote “Lol when did Yoruba chief title got so belittled these days egbami”

Ehi Ogbebor has been in the news lately due to her publicized romance with Musiliu Akinsanya, more popularly known as MC Oluomo, one of the leaders of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW.

