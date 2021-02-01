Meghan Markle has claimed Buckingham Palace made her erase her first names from her and Prince Harry’s son Archie Harrison’s birth certificate.

The former American actress, 39, ‘secretly erased’ her first names, Rachel Meghan, from the document in June 2019, nearly one month after Archie’s birth.

She was then referred to as ‘Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Sussex’. Prince Harry‘s name was also amended to add the word prince, so it reads, ‘His Royal Highness Prince Henry Charles Albert David Duke of Sussex’.

It emerged that the names ‘Rachel Meghan’ were removed from the mother section of Archie’s birth certificate, leaving it as ‘Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Sussex’.

The adjustment reportedly occurred on June 5 after Harry and Meghan’s son arrived on May 6 of 2019.

According to Mail Online, a spokesperson for Meghan has now confirmed the change of name but says Meghan did not request her name should be changed on her son’s birth certificate.

”The change of name on public documents in 2019 was dictated by The Palace, as confirmed by documents from senior Palace officials. This was not requested by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex nor by The Duke of Sussex.

”To see this UK tabloid and their carnival of so-called experts chose to deceptively whip this into a calculated family snub and suggest that she would oddly want to be nameless on her child’s birth certificate, or any other legal document would be laughable were it not offensive.

The change triggered speculation, with the Queen’s ex-press secretary Dickie Arbiter saying: ”Maybe this was an early part of their plan.

Lady Colin Campbell, who spotted the amendment, said: ”It is extraordinary and raises all kinds of questions about what the Sussexes were thinking.’

Meghan and Harry, 36, tied the knot in May 2018 and welcomed Archie one year later. Months after the name change the couple announced their decision to quit the royal family in January 2020 and completed their duties that March.

