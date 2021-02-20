The General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministry, Dr. Daniel Olukoya, who came under heavy unfounded criticism from a hitherto vlogger, Maureen Badejo, has won the libel case he instituted against the Vlogger for her unprovoked and premeditated accusations against Olukoya.

Badejo held the world spellbound with a barage of attacks against Olukoya including that he was a cultist, rapist and a killer. None of these were portrayed with evidence, and so to put a stop to such inhuman declarations, the prayerful preacher took her to court for libel, and made a N10 billion claim. The case kicked off on September 7, 2020.

Among the weighty accusations she spread against Olukoya, his family and MFM are reported below:

That Dr Daniel Olukoya defrauded the US government by selling his books in the US without paying the due tax on the books

That Elijah Toluwani Olukoya (Dr Olukya’s son) has a whooping sum of 6 billion naira in Heritage Bank in Nigeria

That a particular pastor from MFM UK paid the sum of 150,000 pounds into the personal account of Dr Daniel Olukoya and then went to Nigeria to meet the GO so he could help him cover up his fraud.

That Dr Daniel Olukoya as well as all the MFM UK Trustees are thieves because they are all deeply involved and participated in the alleged fraud that is being investigated by the Charity Commission.

That a particular sum of 4 Million Pounds was stolen in MFM and this is also known to Dr Olukoya who she alleged that he is fully involved in all the frauds being perpetrated by MFM Church.

That Dr Daniel Olukoya evicted a particular lady from an apartment he rented for her because the said lady refused the sexual advances of the Man of God

That Mrs Shade Olukoya (Dr Olukoya’s wife) is on the church payroll and she is earning salary in the sum of 35,000 pounds from MFM.

That Dr Daniel Olukoya has abandoned his family members, refusing to take care of them.

That Dr Olukoya as the General Overseer of MFM covered up the alleged sexual infidelity of one Pastor Dupeola Ajayi.

That one of MFM pastor in Austria was also involved in financial recklessness. Whereas, the said allegation was duly investigated by the Police and the alleged pastor given a clean bill of health

That MFM pastors were falsifying documents to stay in the UK by ‘arrangee’ marriage and that Dr Olukoya knows about these without doing anything to correct it.

And because none of the above accusations are true by any standard, the High Court of Justice, sitting in Abeokuta, Ogun State, on February 9, 2021, five months after it was lodged, delivered its judgment in the ten billion naira libel claim against the Vlogger, who was based in UK.

The Incorporated Trustees of Mountain of Fire & Miracles Ministries and its General Overseer, Dr. D. K. Olukoya as the 1st and 2nd Claimants respectively commenced the case on September 7, 2020 to claim sundry relief against Maureen Badejo, for continuous and sustained libel published by her through free-to-air broadcasts in the social media, particularly Facebook, You-Tube and Instagram.

Court records reveal that Maureen was served all documents and hearing notices in the case by DHL courier service, but chose to stay away from the proceedings and continued relentlessly in her damaging broadcasts.

In his judgment delivered on the day, the trial Judge, the Hon. Justice Abiodun A. Akinyemi, while describing Maureen Badejo’s ruthless campaign against the Claimants as the worst case of reckless defamation and evil use of the internet and social media, awarded the sum of N250 million to each of the Claimants (making a total of N500 million) as aggravated and exemplary damages for libel.

The Court also ordered the Defendant (Maureen) to:

1. immediately pull down and erase each of the offending online publications/posts concerning the Claimants from the internet.

2. Tender a written apology and retraction of the offending publications and posts in a form and content acceptable to the Claimants and published prominently in her Facebook, You-Tube and Instagram accounts and in at least three nationally circulating newspapers in Nigeria and two international magazines including Time International, FORTHWITH

3. Perpetual Injunction restraining the Defendant (Maureen) by herself, her agents, servants, privies or other persons howsoever called or described from further making, publishing and/or disseminating defamatory stories and statements about the Claimants or any one of them.

Asked whether Maureen has been made aware of the Judgment, Counsel to the Claimants, Ime Nya Asanga Esq., responded that a certified true copy of the judgment and a certificate of the judgment with Form 35 endorsed thereon, had been served vide DHL courier on Maureen and that the proof of service indicates that she personally signed for them at 09:20 am of Thursday, 18th February, 2021

Barrister Asanga went on to explain that Ogun State High Court Form 35 titled NOTICE OF CONSEQUENCE OF DISOBEDIENCE TO ORDER OF COURT is an endorsement by the Registrar on the Certificate of Judgment, warning that unless the judgment debtor obeys the directions contained therein, he/she will be guilty of contempt of court and will be liable to be committed to prison.

He warned that if, after 18th February 2021, the Defendant should make any other broadcast defamatory of the Claimants or any one of them, contempt proceedings, which are criminal in nature, will immediately be commenced against her.

