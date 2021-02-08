The Middle Belt Forum has faulted a prominent Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, who asked the Federal Government to deploy budget for security in addressing the demands of bandits.

The National Publicity Secretary of the MBF, Dr Isuwa Dogo, stated that it was curious that Gumi could ask government to use taxpayers’ money to meet the demands of bandits, who had been killing Nigerians.

Recall that Gumi had last week visited Tubali and Makkai forests in the Shinkafi Local Government Area of Zamfara State, where he appealed to bandits to embrace peace. During his visit to Fulani camps in the forests, he said security crisis in Zamfara State was insurgency, not banditry.

Justifying his call for the use of security budget to meet bandits’ demands, Gumi had said, “Such billions would be more than enough if judiciously used to address all the demands of the armed Fulani, including providing them with basic amenities, training them and providing them with the needed capital.”

But the MBF spokesman Dogo, questioned the rationale behind Gumi’s demands for the bandits and the name they should be called.

He stated “ There is no doubt about who they are because all their actions portray them as bandits and not insurgents. It is also not enough for him (Gumi) to say that security votes should be channelled towards addressing the demands of those who have been killing the people.

“Let him tell Nigerians what those demands are to justify the use of taxpayers’ money to address them. Let him also tell Nigerians the people he actually visited in the forest and the kind of discussion he had with them. Because if those he visited were the same people that have been looking for whom to kill, then his suggestion is curious,” the MBF spokesman said.

Similarly, Yinka Odumakin, the National Publicity Secretary of the Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, said, “Sheikh Gumi is now openly canvassing the same agenda with the sponsors of banditry who have been aiding Boko Haram. It’s getting clearer that this clash of civilisations will consume this entity unless the world rises to the occasion. Internal options are being exhausted daily and our fellow citizens are set in their ways.”

The pan- Northern sociopolitical organisation, Arewa Consultative Forum, tackled Gumi over his comments that what was happening in Zamfara was nothing but insurgency.

The ACF through its National Publicity Secretary, Emmanuel Yawe, said there was no difference between banditry and insurgency, noting that they were all targeted in destabilizing the country.

The ACF spokesman asked, “Is there really a difference between bandits & insurgents? They are all doing one job – destabilising the country. Security vote is meant to settle all security problems in a state. If bandits are a security problem of a state, that is why the governor is the Chief Security Officer of a state with an account that is not audited. What are the demands of the bandits anyway?”

But the Coalition of Northern Groups have thrown its support behind the cleric’s argument, saying government should set up a special intervention programme for pastoral communities.

