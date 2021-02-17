The partnership is to produce at least two series and one film, including ‘Dada Safaris’, an ‘Afropolitan’ dramedy series; ‘The Gods’, a movie; and ‘Are We Getting Married?’, a comedy feature set in the US.

Speaking on the multi-project deal, Eli Shibley, Westbrook Studios SVP, head of international TV & film, said: “The creative energy and world-class artistry coming out of Africa is absolutely undeniable.

“We’re thrilled to be working with a best-in-class producer like Mo and her EbonyLife to tell stories that uniquely celebrate African characters and perspectives and resonate with fans of great film and television around the world.”

On her part, Mo Abudu said: “Our key focus is set on creating the largest continent-wide ecosystem within which we harness and grow our creative economy, creating countless opportunities for all that work within our sector.”

Just last month, Mo Abudu snagged a partnership with with Sony Pictures Television (SPT), a US entertainment firm, to develop scripted African TV series targeted at a global audience.

In 2020, Netflix, an American media production and streaming brand, partnered with Abudu for the movie adaptation of books by Wole Soyinka, a Nigerian playwright, and Lola Shoneyin, an indigenous novelist.

Similarly, late last year, Mo Abudu floated the EbonyLife Creative Academy (ELCA), a groundbreaking initiative supported by the Lagos State Government through Lagos State Creative Industries Initiative (LACI), under the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture.

The academy according to Abudu, is in response to the growing shortage of industry professionals. It is meant to fill that gap and make world-class training available.

Besides providing jobs and supports so many small businesses, Abudu said EbonyLife Creative Academy will be a catalyst for growth in this sector.