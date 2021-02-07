Gunmen, over the weekend, gunned down a mobile police officer around the NPA area of Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State and made away with his rifle.

The Public Relations Officer of the Delta State Police Command, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, confirmed the sad incident, saying that efforts were on to arrest those behind the killing.

It was learned that the gunmen got close to the mobile police officer who was taking a stroll on the road and opened fire at him.

After he slumped, they went straight for his rifle and sped off in a waiting vehicle.

The sound of gunshots caused panic in the area as residents scampered for safety. As at the time of filing this report, The Street Journal has not been able to establish the name of the slain mobile police officer.

The sad incident came less than 12 hours after cultists killed a resident, around Akara junction, in the Iyara area of the local government, leaving behind a battle axe.

DSP Onovwakpoyeya also confirmed the Killing, saying officers are on the trail of the suspected cultists.

It would be recalled that in the past month, there have been a series of cult clashes in Delta State in which a number of security agents have been killed.

