The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu has bowed out of office after spending only a year and a few months in office. By late afternoon of February 2nd, 2021, Adamu had already, began moving out his official belongings to make way for the incoming IGP.

Recall that The Street Journal had reported yesterday that his tenure and that of other senior serving officers of the Nigerian Police Force including a former Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC Chief, Ibrahim Lamorde, ended on February 1st after spending the mandatory 35 years in service.

The Louis Edet police headquarters house is currently enveloped in anxiety as many await the announcement of the new IGP by president Muhammadu Buhari.

Yesterday when presidential aide, Garba Shehu was asked what becomes of Adamu now that his tenure as IGP ended yesterday, he said, “The fate of the Adamu who reached retirement age today lies in the hands of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“I haven’t spoken with the President but if I read his mind correctly, the President would rather have an Inspector General of Police who would make you and I safer, who would protect lives and property than one who is more pronounced by his tribal marks.”

The amended Police Act, signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari recently, pegged the retirement age of police officers at 60 years of age or 35 years of service.

The new Nigeria Police Bill, 2020, assented by President Muhammadu Buhari and passed by the National Assembly, stipulates that a person to be appointed IGP shall be a senior police officer not below the rank of an Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG).

It also says such a person must have an academic qualification of not less than a first degree or its equivalent in addition to professional and managerial experience. It also prescribes a four-year single tenure for a person appointed to the office of the IGP.

Born 17 September 1961, Nasarawa born Adamu who joined the police force in 1986, was appointed on 15 January 2019 as the IGP, replacing Ibrahim Kpotun Idris (rtd) of Niger State.

Before his appointment as Inspector General of Police, he was an Assistant Inspector-General of Police in Benin City, Edo State and was responsible for the overall management and operations of the NPF Zone 5, comprising Bayelsa, Delta and Edo State police commands

