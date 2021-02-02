Instagram celebrity, Ismaila Mustapha popularly known as Mompha, has refuted his alleged indictment in a N157.1 million fraud charge against one Sarumi Babafemi, an auto dealer better known as 606.

Reports had flooded social media on Monday that Mompha was named in the amended nine-count charge bordering on money laundering against Babafemi and his firms by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The fresh charge which was brought before Justice Chukwujeku Aneke of the federal high court in Lagos was said to be dated January 22, 2021, and marked FHC/L/CS/374c/2019.

In the charge, Babafemi, Mompha and Ridwan Allison, who is said to be at large, were accused of laundering N157.1 million alongside Richard Ogbah.

After weighing the views of the prosecuting and defence counsels, Justice Aneke was said to have thereafter adjourned the trial till April 21, 22 and 23 respectively.

However, in reaction to the allegations, Mompha took to his Instagram page to debunk the rumoured inclusion of his name in the fraud trial, urging the public to disregard such information.

He also described allegations as attempts to use his name to trend, noting that the reports were nothing but lies.

“Why all this lies. Please stop tarnishing my image because none of this is true. Abeg ooo, I no want wahala ooo, una won use my name trend abi,” Mompha wrote.

Like this: Like Loading...