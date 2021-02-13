No fewer than 19 protesters including Mr Macaroni have been arrested by security operatives at the Lekki toll gate on Saturday.

The instagram skit maker was taken alongside the other protesters in a black maria to an unknown location.

In a video he posted while sitting in a black maria, Mr Macaroni said he doesn’t know where he is being taken to but while making a video of himself, switched on his location for the discerning to know.

The Federal Government and the police had earlier warned youths who planned to protest at the Lekki tollgate on Saturday (today) to have a rethink and shelve the protests.

But the young Nigerians, under the aegis of #EndSARS Season 2 and #OccupyLekkiTollgate, vowed to defy the government’s order.

The #EndSARS Season 2 and #OccupyLekkiTollgate said their action was informed by the decision of the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry allowing the Lekki Concession Company to reopen the Lekki tollgate.

The #EndSARS protests had spread across the country in October 2020 to register the youths’ grievances against the alleged atrocities of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Nigeria Police Force.

The protest, which gained massive international attention, came to a halt on October 20, 2020, when heavily armed soldiers allegedly shot protesters at the Lekki tollgate.

Like this: Like Loading...