Popular American actor, Hal Holbrook, who famously played ‘Deep Throat’ in ‘All the President’s Men’, has died at the age of 95.

The Oscar-nominated actor passed away at his home in Beverly Hills, California on Monday night, 1 February his personal assistant Joyce Cohen confirmed to The New York Times. No cause of death has been released yet.

Over the course of his successful six-decade spanning career, Hal earned five Emmy Awards, winning two for a television special, playing Captain Lloyd Bucher in 1973 and as lead actor in a dramatic series in 1970 for the series ‘The Bold Ones’.

Holbrook performed on The Ed Sullivan Show, earning him national exposure, and he ultimately took ‘Mark Twain Tonight’ on Broadway, where he won a Tony Award for Best Actor in a Play in 1966.

In the theatre world, Holbrook was best known for his one-man show inspired by the life of Mark Twain, which he first performed while a 19-year-old college student.

He retired from the role in 2017, when he was 91. In 2008, Holbrook became the oldest actor to ever be nominated for an Academy Award, after earning a best supporting actor Oscar nod for ‘Into the Wild’. The record was broken seven years later by actor Robert Duvall.

Holbrook’s other film appearances included Capricorn One, Magnum Force, The Fog, and Water for Elephants. In recent years he became a regular presence on American television, with roles in series including Sons of Anarchy, Rectify, and the sitcom Designing Women.

He is survived by his children Victoria, David, and Eve. Holbrook was formerly married to the actor Dixie Carter, who died in 2010.

