Williams Babalola

cryptocurrency , Dogecoin, has hit another record after billionaire Elon Musk , rapper Snoop Dogg and Kiss bassist Gene Simmons all declared support for the crypto currency in separate tweets.

Dogecoin jumped as much as 35% in 24 hours after Musk tweeted about the cryptocurrency but later dropped before climbing back to about 25% gains.

According to Coindesk who did a pricing data, the token climbed to a peak of about 8.2 U.S. cents and a market capitalization of $10.5 billion during Asian trading hours Monday

Year-to-date returns on the cryptocurrency were about 1,032.91%, the site said. The cryptocurrency had a market capitalization of about $7.81 billion early Sunday.

The coin was rated among the top 10 crypto currencies by market value, the figures showed.

In a Twitter poll on Saturday night, Musk asked his 45.8 million followers to choose “the future currency of Earth.”

He gave two options: “Dogecoin to the Moooonn or all other crypto combined.”

The poll resulted in 71.3% of the 2.4 million voters saying that “Dogecoin to the Moooonn” would be the future of currency.

Last week, Musk sent the coin up 59% with another series of tweets, where he called Dogecoin “the people’s crypto.”

He’s also boosted bitcoin, and has been a vocal supporter of the Reddit group Wall Street Bets. Dogecoin has benefited from the mania driven by that group.

In separate tweets to support Dogecoin, Snoop Dogg pinned a tweet with “Snoop Doge.” Simmons, a member of the American rock band Kiss, pointed out how much people could have made if they had purchased Dogecoin earlier.

Bitcoin was trading at about $38,730 as of 1:37 p.m. in Hong Kong, after surging to almost $41,000 over the weekend. Ether has dipped from an all-time high amid the start of trading in CME Group Inc. futures contracts.