Williams Babalola
A cryptocurrency, Dogecoin, has hit another record after billionaire Elon Musk, rapper Snoop Dogg and Kiss bassist Gene Simmons all declared support for the crypto currency in separate tweets.
Dogecoin jumped as much as 35% in 24 hours after Musk tweeted about the cryptocurrency but later dropped before climbing back to about 25% gains.
According to Coindesk who did a pricing data, the token climbed to a peak of about 8.2 U.S. cents and a market capitalization of $10.5 billion during Asian trading hours Monday
Year-to-date returns on the cryptocurrency were about 1,032.91%, the site said. The cryptocurrency had a market capitalization of about $7.81 billion early Sunday.
The coin was rated among the top 10 crypto currencies by market value, the figures showed.
In a Twitter poll on Saturday night, Musk asked his 45.8 million followers to choose “the future currency of Earth.”
He gave two options: “Dogecoin to the Moooonn or all other crypto combined.”
The poll resulted in 71.3% of the 2.4 million voters saying that “Dogecoin to the Moooonn” would be the future of currency.
Last week, Musk sent the coin up 59% with another series of tweets, where he called Dogecoin “the people’s crypto.”
He’s also boosted bitcoin, and has been a vocal supporter of the Reddit group Wall Street Bets. Dogecoin has benefited from the mania driven by that group.
In separate tweets to support Dogecoin, Snoop Dogg pinned a tweet with “Snoop Doge.” Simmons, a member of the American rock band Kiss, pointed out how much people could have made if they had purchased Dogecoin earlier.
Bitcoin was trading at about $38,730 as of 1:37 p.m. in Hong Kong, after surging to almost $41,000 over the weekend. Ether has dipped from an all-time high amid the start of trading in CME Group Inc. futures contracts.
