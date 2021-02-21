Williams Babalola

Myanmar’s security forces have killed two people as they fired live rounds on protestors on Saturday.

According to emergency workers and doctors, more than 30 other protesters were injured by the police during the protest in the country’s second-largest city of Mandalay.

Authorities have responded with increasing force, deploying troops against peaceful rallies and firing tear gas, water cannon and rubber bullets, with isolated incidents of live rounds being used.

In a video livestreamed on Facebook by a resident hiding nearby, continuous gunfire could be heard.

“Two people were killed,” said Hlaing Min Oo, the chief of a Mandalay-based volunteer emergency rescue team, adding that one of the victims, who was shot in the head, was a teenager.

“About 30 others were injured — half of the injured people were shot with live rounds,” Min Oo said, adding the rest had rubber bullet and slingshot wounds.

The death toll was confirmed by another emergency worker on the scene, who declined to be named for fear of repercussions.

“One under-18 boy got shot in his head,” he told AFP

A volunteer doctor said of the two deaths: “One shot in the head died at the spot. Another one died later with a bullet wound to the chest.”

The man shot in the chest was identified by relatives as Thet Naing Win, a 36-year-old carpenter.

His wife, Thidar Hnin, through a telephone call, told Reuters that “They took away the body to the morgue. I cannot bring him back home. Although my husband died, I still have my son. I haven’t been involved in this movement yet but now I am going to, I am not scared now.”

Graphic video circulated on Facebook of the boy, splayed on the ground and bleeding from his head as a bystander placed a hand on his chest to feel for a heartbeat.

The use of live rounds was also confirmed by doctors and other aides working on the ground.

Local media reported more than a dozen people were arrested after the clash.

A resident said in tears, “They beat and shot my husband and others. He was standing on the side and watching the protest but the soldiers took him away.”

Police could not be reached for comment.

Reacting to the Mandalay shooting, the European Union’s high representative and vice president Josep Borrell tweeted that he “strongly condemns the violence.

“I urge the military and all security forces in #Myanmar to immediately stop violence against civilians,” Borrell said, adding that EU ministers will discuss the events on Monday “to take appropriate decisions.”

Protesters disrupted the arrest of an anti-coup marine staff by flinging rocks, this triggered the police, who in retaliation opened fire, sending demonstrators fleeing in fear.