Williams Babalola A 20-year-old woman who was shot in the head last week by police during protests in Myanmar’s capital, Naypyidaw , has died, the hospital treating her confirmed. Mya Thweh Thweh Khine who has been on life support since being taken to the hospital February 9, is the first official death from the anti-coup movement since the military seized power from democratically elected Aung San Suu Kyi. Although security forces insisted that they fired rubber bullets at protesters, doctors have confirmed that two protesters that were rushed to their hospital were hit by live rounds. At the time she was shot, a source with direct information about the victim said she was taken to hospital with a gunshot wound in the head. Also, National League for Democracy Party spokesperson, Kyi Toe, said in a Facebook post that a bullet had pierced the motorcycle helmet she was wearing.

Video of the incident circulated online showed a young woman suddenly falling to the ground while taking cover from a water cannon at a protest. On Friday, a hospital official confirmed her death, and said her body will be examined by a board at 3pm as “this is a case of justice.” “We will keep the cause of death on record and send a copy to the respective authorities. We will look for justice and move forward,” the doctor assured. He added that the hospital staff has faced immense pressure since the deceased has been in their intensive care unit. Rights group Amnesty International had previously analysed images and footage from that week and said that they showed a police officer holding a locally made variant of an Uzi sub-machine gun. Amnesty said the images were taken from a location near the Thabyegone Roundabout, across the road from where a young woman was shot. Amnesty said it has verified the coordinates of the image, which shows an officer holding a “Myanmar-made BA-94 or BA-93 Uzi clone.” In a news release, the head of Amnesty’s crisis evidence lab Sam Dubberley said, “The serious injuries sustained by this young woman were caused by the Myanmar police firing live ammunition directly towards peaceful protesters.”

Myanmar’s military posted on its Facebook page on February 10 that it only used anti-riot weapons at the protest near the Thabyegone Roundabout and was investigating reports that two protesters had been injured.

